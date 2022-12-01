Indicast, Home to India’s Best Podcasts

The Indicast Show was started back in October 2005. Seriously, not kidding. Indicast is India’s first multi person podcast.

The Indicast Show

Indicast, the podcast show we started with, is our flagship show and continues to be a listener favourite with over a million downloads and counting. Indicast is a current affairs show covering anything and everything that might be of interest to a listener of Indian origin or those interested in India. So the topics range from Sonia to Sania. The podcast is a mix of English and Hindi in an informal setting – very much like a conversation you would hear in a typical Indian college canteen.

Our Other Active Shows

Forbes India Podcast

Forbes India in association with TheIndicast.com bring you conversations with the people behind the Forbes India Magazine. Listen Online or Follow on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts

The Point Blank Show (new episode released)

The Point Blank Show is an excuse to spend sometime with people having immense insights and significant achievements. The guests on the show range from entrepreneurs, artists, business leaders, writer, sports personality etc. Listen Online or Follow on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts

Our Archived Shows

P.S: Our site is intentionally basic. The best way to get the latest episodes of our active shows is to subscribe or follow the show in your preferred podcast listening app. Oh BTW, We’re currently facing some issues (episodes not updating) in Spotify and are working with Spotify on it.